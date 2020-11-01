Three Bowling Green High School student groups are uniting to give back to the community and promote positivity this month.
Students in StuCrew, FFA, and DECA are coming together to help others.
Maggie Convery, StuCrew adviser, said that students are looking for interesting ways to help the community and recently met virtually to plan and organize the Bobcats Give campaign.
During the month of November, students and staff participating in the campaign will be encouraged to:
● Nov. 2-6 (post pictures of people and things they are grateful for on social media)
● Nov. 9-20 (participate in a holiday scavenger hunt around the community)
● Nov. 16-20 (donate to the Harvest for Hunger food drive in the high school parking lot)
To find out more about the events, check out the Bowling Green High School Facebook page.
Participants are encouraged to get involved, from Pre-K through 12th grade.
Prizes will be awarded randomly to those who participate in the Bobcats Give campaign.