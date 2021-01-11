The Bobcats Give campaign, a partnership between Bowling Green High School DECA, FFA and StuCrew was a success in its first year.
The campaign took place during the month of November and provided an opportunity for students, staff, and the community to give thanks and give back.
The month started with a social media campaign of giving thanks to a variety of audiences including family members, friends and teachers, and why the students are thankful to be a Bobcat. The week concluded with a challenge to students to perform a random act of kindness. Throughout the week, 70 posts were shared.
During the second week, the community could participate in a virtual scavenger hunt around Bowling Green. QR codes were placed at eight different locations and shared various facts surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday. The final stop shared information about food insecurity and encouraged participants to donate during the Harvest for Hunger campaign the following week.
There were 45 total scavenger hunts completed and participants received a free drink courtesy of Gary Dible and Biggby Coffee as well as a bobcat lanyard. Names were drawn for three bigger basket prizes sponsored by the organizations including a movie basket, game night basket and craft basket. Eli McIntosh, Kate Ruthenberg and Alex Landgraf were the winning participants.
The month concluded with the Harvest for Hunger food drive campaign. More than 70 items were collected and donated to the Brown Bag Food Pantry.
Bowling Green DECA and FFA are satellite programs of Penta Career Center.