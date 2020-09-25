A rally to urge the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education to hold in-person classes is planned for Monday.
The rally by Bobcat Parents for the Reopening of Bowling Green City Schools will be in front of the Bowling Green City Schools Board Administrative Offices at 137 Cough St. at 3 p.m.
The rally is being held in response to the Sept. 15 board meeting in which the board did not address the re-evaluation and re-opening of the schools from the all virtual model, the parents said in a press release on Friday.
This rally also comes ahead of a special board meeting scheduled on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“The re-evaluation date is upon us and parents or guardians have not been provided concrete plans for the re-evaluation process or preparations for a safe re-opening,” the release stated. “Numerous parents have written the board in the past week expressing their views on the virtual learning environment in their homes and asking questions regarding the plans for reopening.”
The parents said that board member Tracy Hovest, who is the only board member who voted against starting the school year virtually, has been responsive.
Bobcat Parents for Reopening is not a critique of the educators and administrators who are simply doing the best they can, the release stated.
The group said it is frustrated with a lack of guidance and the virtual board meetings, which makes it challenging to hold discussions with members.
There are several questions the parents want addressed:
What is the re-evaluation criteria being utilized to return students? Will they be seeking additional input from families and guardians?
How is the board weighing a child’s emotional, mental and social needs when considering a return to school?
Are the Bowling Green State University’s coronavirus infection numbers driving the BGCS board’s decision on opening school? If so, how are they considering these numbers in relation to the student population at BGCS?
Why has this board allowed sports and extracurriculars to continue without a plan on return to the classroom?
How does the board plan to mitigate risk and separate the school district from the activities of BGSU?
Has the board purchased additional cleaning supplies such as the electrostatic sprayers that create an efficient way to sanitize spaces?
Has the board adjusted custodial schedules to maintain clean areas?
Has the board trained the teachers on protocols that can make their room safe and clean spaces?
Has the board measured the classrooms to establish capacities for safe distancing?
“Bobcat Parents for Reopening Our Schools would expect these things to be well underway to bring the students back as quickly and safely as possible. We strongly feel that together we can reopen our schools safely to provide a quality and equal education to all students,” the release said.