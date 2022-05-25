The Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities will present the 3rd Annual Community Festival on June 10 at the board office, 1921 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
This is a free event from 5-8 p.m.
The entire Wood County community is invited to an evening packed with fun, inclusive activities and entertainment. This is an opportunity to enjoy an array of kid-friendly activities, live music, artisan vendors, raffle items and food.
“This is an inclusionary event designed to offer family fun activities for the whole Wood County Community,” said Joanne Hayward, director of health supports and provider relations. “It offers an opportunity to have fun and get to know others in the community. We also have some great artisans who are selling their individual creations, showcasing everyone’s abilities not disabilities.”
Jen Black, provider relations coordinator, said kids can kick off their shoes and have fun in the bounce house. She said this as an educational opportunity, urging people to talk to the provider agencies located under the tent and enjoy the free games they have to offer, prizes and learn about the services and opportunities they provide.
There will be several food trucks: Nene’s Sweets, Street Tacos Toledo, Weenie Dawgs and Deet’s BBQ.
The Aktion Club, a service group for those with disabilities, will present their Bake Walk. Members will have baked goods and dog treats available for purchase as they raise funds for their future projects to develop initiative, leadership skills, and to serve their communities. Aktion club will also be selling 50/50 tickets.
Entertainment will be presented by Timmy C and the Game Changers and the Only’s.