TIFFIN – The Heidelberg University Board of Trustees has announced that, in accordance with terms of President Robert H. Huntington’s 2020-25 employment agreement, his contract has been extended an additional year.
Board Chair Kathleen Tirbovich Geier made the announcement following the board’s fall meetings in October. Huntington was given a rolling contract designed to automatically turn into another five-year contract at the end of the first year and every year thereafter. As a result, his new contract has been extended to June 2026.
Geier said Huntington’s strong leadership, vision and decision making – particularly over the past months during the uncertainties and challenges of the global pandemic – have been invaluable in guiding Heidelberg.
“It takes the efforts of an entire team to work together toward our goal of moving Heidelberg forward. Rob Huntington has been a strong, steady leader in guiding us with flexibility and agility on this shared path of strengthening Heidelberg for the future,” Geier said. “This year has presented a unique set of circumstances with the pandemic, and through those challenges, he has remained focused on the important work toward our institutional goals of education excellence, full engagement, total success, four-year graduation and preferred placement for all students.”
Under Huntington’s leadership, Heidelberg has invested more than $30 million to complete 17 new construction and major renovation projects that have dramatically improved the student and guest experience on campus. In August, the university completed construction on a new townhouse residential complex for undergraduate students, as well as renovations of Frost Lecture Hall and the Founders Little Theatre. A major restoration/renovation of historic France Residence Hall is set for completion this year. Additionally, the university has raised nearly $68 million in its Academic Comprehensive Campaign for Excellence, a multi-level, multi-year initiative that has transformed the academic offerings and educational experiences that provide distinctive opportunities and advantages for Heidelberg’s students.
Earlier this year, Heidelberg announced the new Educational Programming Strategy and Strategic Academic Programs Prioritization plan, which streamlines academic majors and minors.
Huntington has overseen the development and implementation of a number of new programs. The newest, the Heidelberg Tuition Guarantee, locks in the cost of tuition for students over their four years of study at Heidelberg.
A new Heidelberg University 2021-25 Strategic Growth Action Plan is in the early planning stages, under Huntington’s leadership.
Huntington began as Heidelberg’s 14th president in July 2009.