At its quarterly board meeting this month, the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund Board approved expanding the eligibility scale for its need-based scholarships to include families living at the 300% of the household poverty limit.
For example, a family of four with an annual household income of $78,600 would be eligible to apply for a NOSF scholarship.
NOSF is accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year for kindergarten through eighth for children to use at a nonpublic school or for homeschool expenses. Families need to reside in Wood, Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams or Wyandot counties to apply.
Since 1999, the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund has awarded $14.3 million in scholarships to 16,400 students, part of that includes $4.6 million in matching funds. All funds raised locally by NOSF are matched by the Children’s Scholarship Fund and are used for scholarships in Northwest Ohio.
The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund is the only privately funded need-based scholarship program in Northwest Ohio that awards scholarships to children who otherwise might not be able to afford private schools for kindergarten through eighth grade and who do not qualify for an Educational Choice voucher. Eligible families are required to demonstrate their financial need as measured by standards similar to the Federal School Lunch program.
Interested families can find more information about the program and other state-funded scholarships on the NOSF website at https://nosf.org/scholarships or apply for NOSF online at https://tinyurl.com/NOSF2122AP; or by calling 419-720-7048.
The deadline to apply for the 2021-22 school year is April 30.