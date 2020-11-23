BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will offer a 100% online RN to BSN program beginning in January.
The updated course offerings are designed to provide a better pathway for working RNs to complete their bachelor of science in nursing. Bluffton’s nursing program is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
“The current focus of professional nursing is to increase the number of BSN-prepared nurses working in hospitals and community settings,” said Dr. Sherri Winegardner, director of nursing. “Research has indicated that patients demonstrate improved healthcare outcomes when cared for in organizations with a higher percentage of BSN-prepared nurses on staff.”
Nurses with a BSN are in high demand in hospitals and community settings. Bluffton’s RN to BSN program is an accredited degree-completion program designed to fit the needs of working adults with a nursing license but not a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Students can complete their degree in as few as two years.
