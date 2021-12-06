BLUFFTON — Teachers seeking new opportunities in the field of education now have an accelerated summer option, offered by Bluffton University, to complete their coursework for an Ohio Department of Education intervention specialist license.
Licensed teachers enrolled in the program will take two classes in May, two classes in June and three classes in July and can complete their clinical practicum in the fall at their own school. Classes are offered online or through Zoom videoconferencing. Once classes and the practicum are complete, program participants are eligible to take the Ohio Assessments for Educators examination to become a licensed intervention specialist for students with mild/moderate needs.
“This program is designed for working teachers who are ready to transition out of a traditional classroom to working with students who need additional resources,” said Amy Mullins, director of graduate programs in education. “Our intervention specialist program is rigorous, cost effective, and convenient and truly prepares teachers to develop their knowledge base so they can help children of all ages.”
Bluffton also offers a similar summer program for teachers seeking their reading endorsement.
After teachers complete the reading endorsement or intervention specialist program, they have the option to continue their studies and earn a Master of Arts in Education from Bluffton with six additional core classes, also offered online or via Zoom. The MAEd program has several start dates each year, including the summer, which gives working professionals the flexibility to determine when they are able to take on extra coursework.
For more information or to enroll in Bluffton’s summer intervention specialist license program or MAEd, contact Shelby Koenig, enrollment counselor, at koenigs@bluffton.edu or 419-358-3684.