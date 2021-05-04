BG POLICE
Citations March 11:
Terrianna Harrold, 20, Liberty Center, was arrested in the 800 block of Napoleon Road for domestic violence. She was taken to jail.
Speed: Olivia Compora, BG; Karia Moloney, BG
Lights required, driving under suspension: Malike Williams, Toledo
OVI, PAC, BAC (less than 0.17), speed: Hailey Wakefield, BG
Civil enforcement spotted a box spring and trash on the ground in the 100 block of East Court Street and responded to complaints of trash in a yard in the 900 block of Fourth Street.
Police responded to a report of possible gunshots in the 300 block of North Summit Street. Officers observed fireworks being shot off and issued a warning to the person responsible.
Citations March 12:
OVI, PAC (BAC 0.150): Elizabeth Kebeiks Wascak, Brook Park
Disorderly conduct with persistence: Malory Beasley, Grand Rapids
License forfeiture: Phillip Jones, BG
Speed: Ellen Schoen, Perrysburg; Victoria Sooy, BG; Ashli Wise, BG
Probationary license/curfew violation: Gavin Dewese
Police responded to an attempted burglary in the 200 block of Manville Avenue.
Accident occurred March 12:
Hannah Sieber, BG, was parked in the drive of a residence in the 700 block of Seventh Street. She attempted to back out of the drive and struck Heather Pleiderer’s Chevy Malibu, which was parked on the street. Sieber was cited for improper starting and backing.
Citations March 13:
During a walk through a downtown bar, police cited Thomas Ullmer, BG, for underage possession of alcohol.
Open container: Kaley Dick, Bellevue; Merin Reiderman, BG; Geoffrey Morris, Tiffin
Disorderly conduct/loud music: Thane Crabbs, BG
Joseph Sandy Jr., 18, Huron, was arrested in the 100 block of North Main Street for open container, underage possession of alcohol and resisting arrest. He was taken to jail.
OVI, speed: Ilana Dolin, Sylvania
Lighted lights, no valid license: Malike Williams, Toledo
Lanes of travel: Barbara Smith, Risingsun
Accidents occurred March 13:
Suzune Imada, Troy, was stopped northbound on Thurstin Avenue at the light at East Wooster Street when she was struck from behind by Benjamin Scharf, Toledo, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Charity Lozovoj, Macomb, Michigan, was southbound on North Main Street, stopped at the light at Wooster Street, when she was struck from behind. Lozovoj pulled over and expected the other driver to follow her but that vehicle fled the scene southbound. The driver was later identified as Byron Ragland, BG. He was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Lavaya Bevier, Grand Rapids, was following Dakota Gilbert, Bradner, as both were westbound on East Wooster Street approaching North Enterprise Street. Gilbert entered the shared left turn lane then attempted to turn right onto North Enterprise and struck Bevier as she was passing. Gilbert said he was making a wide turn due to the size of his truck. A witness said he had his right turn signal on. Gilbert was cited for marked lanes.
Citations March 14:
OVI, PAC, BAC (0.136): Cameron Motter, Findlay
Police observed a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks near Clough Street and cited Christina Conforto, BG, for OVI, PAC, BAC (0.216) and vehicle on the RR tracks. According to the report, she was eastbound on Clough when the person she was speaking to on the phone told her she needed to turn right. She then became stuck.
Criminal mischief, obstructing official business: Alexander Lehmkuhl, Minster
Criminal trespass, underage possession of alcohol: Ethan Keirstead, BG
Criminal trespass: Drake Honaker, BG
Accident occurred March 14:
A witness reported a red/maroon Honda Accord struck a light pole in the 700 block of Barnstable Lane then drove away. The pole sustained minor damage.
Citations March 15:
Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia: Kyle Coons, North Baltimore
Failure to reinstate license: Brayden Leffel, BG
Police took a suicidal female from the 400 block of East Napoleon Road to the hospital.
Accidents occurred March 15:
Brittney Bushman, BG, was northbound on Williams Street approaching East Wooster Street. Victor Wizensky, BG, was eastbound on East Wooster approaching Williams. Bushman failed to yield at the stop sign and proceeded into the intersection. Bushman struck Wizensky, spinning his Toyota Prius 180 degrees before the driver’s side struck the curb. Bushman was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Stephanie Truman, BG, was stopped in traffic westbound in the 400 block of Napoleon Road when she was struck from behind by Shane Kroll, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations March 16:
Driving under suspension: Linda Nye, BG
Speed: Nya Jerdine, BG; Christie Peter, Wayne; Steven Tobak, BG
Citations March 17:
Underage alcohol sales: Quentin Banks, BG
OVI/refusal, state OVI (second refusal in 20 years), lighted lights required: Daniel Wilson, BG
No valid license: Austin Wilhelm, Deshler
Speed: Andrea Retcher, BG; Henry Flickinger, BG; Natalia Geissman, Perrysburg
Temporary permit: Oladoyin Abiona, BG
Accidents occurred March 17:
Jody Flick, BG, was stopped northbound on Haskins Road at Conneaut Avenue when she was struck from behind by Deanne Patterson, BG, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Paige Cotterman, North Baltimore, was in the left lane and Thomas Fitzpatrick, Rudolph, was in the right lane as both were northbound on North Main Street. Cotterman began to turn left onto West Court Street and realized she was turning onto the wrong street. She swerved back into the land a sideswiped Fitzpatrick. Cotterman was cited for marked lanes.
Kathleen Dean, Pemberville, was in the left lane and Naibria Smith, BG, was in the right lane as both were northbound in the 100 block of South Main Street. Smith attempted to enter the left lane, was struck by Dean, and was cited for marked lanes.
Citations March 18:
Driving under suspension: Jonathon Dull, BG
BG civil enforcement observed trash all over a backyard in the 200 block of South Prospect Street.
Citations March 19:
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Treven Cade, Dayton
Police conducted a premise check at a downtown bar and cited Addison Legge, Weston, for underage possession of alcohol.
Police took a report of a possible drugged drink at a downtown bar.
Speed: Mya Evans, BG; Jessica Jacobs, BG; Collin McLaughlin, BG
Driving under suspension: Steven Burgraff, BG
Accidents occurred March 19:
Julie Christiansen, Findlay, was northbound and Christopher Wieczorek, BG, was southbound in the 200 block of South Maple Street. Christiansen attempted to go around a parked vehicle and while doing so drifted into the southbound lane. The driver’s side mirrors of the two vehicles hit each other as the two vehicles passed. Christiansen was cited for left of center.
Mary Dawson, Maumee, was stopped in the left turn lane on eastbound Wooster Street at Main Street. Tracey Bell, Toledo, was stopped directly behind. Hannah Wagner, BG, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead after she struck Bell, whose vehicle was shoved into Dawson.
Mary Miller, Xenia, was northbound in the left lane in the 400 block of North Mercer Road. Madison Bosworth, BG, was southbound in the right lane in the same area. Miller attempted to turn left into a parking lot and was struck by Bosworth. Miller was cited failure to yield right of way.
Citations March 20:
Speed: Jacob Arnold, Oak Harbor
Citations March 21:
Police conducted a premise check at a downtown bar and cited Katlyn Davis, BG, for underage possession of alcohol.
Open container, underage possession of alcohol: Maryn Tolbert, Lorain
Police responded to the 100 block of North Main for a fight. Three people were warned for criminal trespass and Phillip Montion, Fort Carson, Colorado, was cited for underage/under the influence.
OVI, PAC, BAC (0.124), time for lighted lights: Timothy Allen, New York
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Cody Dunahay, Custar
Marked lanes, OVI, PAC, BAC (0.161): Aaron Wilmot, BG
Police responded to the area of Eighth and Elm streets for possible gunshots. It was determined the source of the noise was fireworks.
Michael A. Budd, 32, BG, was arrested for criminal damaging in the 900 block of Scott Hamilton Drive. He was taken to jail.
Driving under suspension (two counts), muffler required: David Tietje, McClure
Driving under suspension (two counts), display of plates: Emmanuel Parrott, Toledo
Violation of restriction, driving under suspension: Joanne Hodoh, Portage
Accidents occurred March 21:
Brady Deitrick, BG, was eastbound on East Wooster Street at Campbell Hill Road. Hanna Facer, BG, was westbound in the same area. Facer attempted to turn left and struck Deitrick. Facer then struck Ashley Bader, Fostoria, who was stopped northbound on Campbell Hill Road. Facer was cited to failure to yield the right of way.
Citations March 22:
Disorderly conduct/public urination: Nicholas Smith, BG
OVI, BAC (0.072), no license plate light: Daniel Binion, BG
Speed: Ryliegh Cook, Toledo; Trevor Lindsay, BG
Accidents occurred March 22:
Michael Lay, BG, was stopped in traffic on East Wooster Street when he was struck from behind by John Matakovich, Lorain, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Citations March 23:
Hayden Hildreth, 21, BG, was arrested in City Lot 1 for disorderly conduct-intoxicated/unable to care for self and was taken to jail.
Carter Coffman, 18, Fostoria, was found passed out on a property in the 100 block of South College. He was arrested for criminal trespass and underage possession of alcohol and was taken to jail.
Speed: Gabriel Ludington, BG; Boston Durden, BG
Driving under suspension (two counts): James Yeary, BG
Driving under suspension, two or more stop lights required: Shane Marker, Fostoria
Accidents occurred March 23:
Hailey Baker, Casstown, was following Brandon Allen, Toledo, eastbound on West Gypsy Lane near South Main Street. Baker entered the left turn lane. Allen attempted to change lanes so he could turn left into a private drive. The action caused the two vehicles to collide. Allen was cited for marked lanes.
Remiah Adams, Ann Arbor, Michigan, was eastbound on East Wooster Street approaching the roundabout. Lillian Pavlick, BG, was exiting southbound onto Interstate 75 in the roundabout. Adams was cited for failure to yield the right of way and driving under suspension after striking Pavlick.
Citations March 24:
Police responded to Oak Grove Cemetery for a criminal damaging report.
Speed: Chloe Gibson, Tiffin; Mark Ferguson, BG; Morgan Oberle, BG; Ciera Moore, BG
No motorcycle endorsement, failure to register: Fredrick Stoldt, Neapolis
Accidents occurred March 24:
Lindsey Ferdig, BG, was eastbound on Van Camp Road at Fairview Avenue. Melissa Kill, Jerry City, was northbound on Fairview and stopped at the stop sign at Van Camp. Kill was cited for failure to yield the right of way and no valid license after entering the intersection and being struck by Ferdig.
Abigail Hunter, BG, was eastbound on Gorrill Road at Mitchell Road and failed to stop for the posted stop sign. Ruth Sensabaugh, BG, was northbound on Mitchell Road and struck Hunter. Hunter went off the right side of the road and came to rest in a field. Sensabaugh’s Toyota RAV4 also went off the road and ended up in the field near Hunter’s Ford Fusion. Both were taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. Hunter was cited for traffic control device.
Citations March 25:
Underage/under the influence: Thomas Ullmer, BG
Driving under suspension: Nathaniel King, BG
Traffic control device: Terrell Whitfield, Toledo
Police took reports of worker’s comp fraud and of a gun found in a repossessed vehicle.
Accidents occurred March 25:
Brandon Bahr, BG, was eastbound on East Wooster Street passing University Lane and was slowing for traffic when he was struck from behind by Mique’la Mundy, Fostoria, who was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Zihan Ye, BG, was southbound on North Main Street at East Court Street and ran the red light. Candy Payne, BG, was attempting to turn left from westbound East Court onto North Main. Payne struck Ye, who crossed the center line and struck a vehicle parked on the east side of North Main Street. Ye was cited for violation of restriction and traffic control device.