PEMBERVILLE — The Pemberville Public Library is offering people the chance to explore the beauty of home gardens.
The Pemberville Friends of the Library is hosting a garden tour on July 10. From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., tour five home gardens in the village.
The Friends of the Library are volunteers that help support the library through fundraising. Karen Godfrey, a member of the Friends of the Library, said the tours started as a Christmas home tour in the 1990s. About five or six years ago, the tour began to rotate between the Christmas and the garden tour each year.
“When we knew we were having trouble with planning a home for Christmas time, we thought, ‘Well then, why don’t we go to a different season?’” Godfrey said.
Godfrey said the garden tour idea came from knowing there were many gardeners in the area. The local fair would feature many garden clubs.
The garden tour will feature the gardens of Matt and Holly Chappuies, Gary and Deb Krukemyer, Bob and Marcia Mazur, Rick and Lisa Meyer and Greg and Lisa Whitacre.
All the participants volunteered to show off their garden and share background — like the story behind the Krukemyer’s garden.
Deb Krukemyer and her husband bought their house 39 years ago. The house had two maple trees in the front yard and had a bare backyard. Krukemyer said she didn’t have the time to start gardening right away. She was caring for three young daughters.
“When they were little I was trying to maintain them, let alone gardening,” she said.
For the past 20 years, Krukemyer has created a garden that spreads around her house. Once the maple trees were taken down in the front yard, the garden began.
Krukemyer said she started the garden with rose bushes. She also said every year, she bought 50 perennials to add to her garden.
The garden eventually expanded through the sides of the house and into the backyard. Krukemyer said she worked with the space she had.
When Krukemyer’s daughters were younger, they brought home pine tree saplings on Arbor Day. After the trees grew, Krukemyer used the shade they provided to start a hosta garden. She said the garden started with one hosta. Now, Krukemyer has 300 hostas.
Krukemyer said she has used up most of the available space she has. She never envisioned how big the garden would eventually be.
“It started growing on me as I started going. Then I got kind of out of control with it,” Krukemyer said.
Krukemyer said she has gone on the house and garden tours for years. They provide inspiration for her.
“I go on the garden tours because I can always get ideas from people’s homes or people’s gardens,” she said.
The garden tour provides a chance to see how creative people can get with their garden. That has been Godfrey’s favorite part about the tour.
“It’s the idea that people have taken off with their creativity,” she said.
The cost for the self-guided tour is $10. Tickets can be purchased at the library or at each home the day of the tour. All of the money raised from the tour goes to the library.