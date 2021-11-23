WALBRIDGE — A box full of food essentials is a blessing in the village.
Walbridge Councilwoman Karen Baron led the effort to get a Blessing Box installed in front of Random Acts.
Anyone can pick up food items, or leave them as a donation.
“Earlier this year I got the idea of having a blessing box in Walbridge. I’d read that other communities had them due to the high percentage of people being food insecure,” Baron said.
After reaching out on social media, Owen Lighty and his mother Christine Lighty contacted Baron regarding building the blessing box. Mayor Ed Kolanko had mentioned to the family that the village was wanting to build one.
Lighty is a 16-year-old student at Penta Career Center. He is a junior and enrolled in the welding program. Lighty is striving to obtain his Eagle Scout status and has four additional merit badges to go.
“When he heard about the blessing box, he stepped up and offered to build one for us. He had been on a trip to Pennsylvania and noticed the people looking for handouts of food, and it really bothered him, so this really was a great project for Owen to take on,” Baron said.
The effort of the Blessing Box was coordinated with Caryl Stone, the owner of Random Acts. Stone offered to put the Blessing Box on her property at Random Acts, right next to her little free library, in the front of her building.
“It’s the perfect spot, well lite, safe, and easy to find,” Baron said.
Here are suggestions of items for the blessing box:
Granola Bars
Canned fruits and vegetables
Soups
Pasta (boxed dinners, etc.)
Cereal
Canned meat or fish
Peanut Butter
Jelly
Powdered Milk
Boxed Puddings
Canned baby formula
Boxed Baby cereal
Shampoo
Conditioner
Diapers
Wipes
Feminine Hygiene Products
Toothpaste, toothbrushes
Soap
Cleaning Supplies