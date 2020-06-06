Those of us who have Viburnums planted in our landscapes, may have noticed leaves with holes and twigs dying back.
This is not freeze damage from May 8, rather insect damage from an invasive insect known as the Viburnum Leaf Beetle. The viburnum leaf beetle (VLB) botanically named Pyrrhalta viburni damages a variety of viburnum species by feeding and egg-laying activities.
Both adults and larvae, or grubs feed on the foliage of the viburnum; larvae feed on the foliage from mid-spring to early summer and adults feed on the foliage from mid-summer into the fall. Highly susceptible viburnum shrubs are usually completely defoliated by the beetle. The mated female viburnum leaf beetles chew pits into the bark of twigs and stems of the Viburnum shrubs into which eggs are laid. These pits create weak points along the twigs and stems which are break points and cause twig and stem tips to die. Heavy infestations by VLB can defoliate shrubs, cause dieback, and eventually kill plants.
The VLB, is native to most of Europe, and was first discovered and identified in North America in 1947 in the Niagara Peninsula of Ontario, Canada. In 1994, VLB was detected in the United States in Maine in the state of New York in 1996. In 2002, VLB was found in Ashtabula County, where it appeared to have been established for at least two years based on egg pit scars from two different growing seasons.
Based on this insect’s rapid expansion it is thought to have spread throughout Ohio.
VLB has a complete life cycle with four distinct stages: egg, larva, pupa, and adult. The VLB overwinters in the egg stage, that were laid in the previous year in July through the first killing frost. Eggs are found in rows of pits chewed into twigs of the Viburnums by the adults. Once the pits are filled with eggs, the eggs are covered with a “cap” of feces and chewed bark and wood mixed with saliva. This makes the eggs hard to see on the Viburnum plants.
Early to mid-May, the eggs hatch, and the larvae (grubs) disperse to the newly expanding viburnum foliage. The feed on the underside of the leaf, and the feeding initially appears as a skeletonization (lower leaf surface and middle layer of leaf is consumed, and upper leaf surface is left intact). This damage becomes more exaggerated as the leaf continues to mature and expand resulting in the skeletonized areas ripping out from between the veins, leaving only midribs and major veins intact. As the larvae grow, their feeding becomes more aggressive and holes are produced through the entire leaf. Heavy feeding by the larvae can result in leaf drop to total defoliation. If this is not bad enough once the larvae run out of leaf tissue, they start feeding on new green stem growth causing stem dieback.
Once larval feeding is complete, in mid-June the larvae move down the Viburnum plant and enter the soil to pupate. The pupal stage lasts 10 to 14 days. No damage occurs during the pupal stage.
Adults appear in mid-summer late June to early July and are found on the Viburnums plant foliage and stems until the first heavy (killing) frost. Besides mating and laying eggs, the adults will feed on the secondary flush of leaves causing irregular circular holes. Thus, the Viburnums have the potential to be defoliated twice each growing season. Multiple defoliations can weaken and or kill the Viburnums.
The most effective means of non-chemical control of VLB on Viburnums is to prune and destroy infested twigs after egg laying has ceased in the fall, anytime from October to April. The capped egg pits are easy to see on the stems after leaf-drop. Pruned twigs should be removed from the area and buried, burned *if allowed by local zoning laws, or placed into an active composting pile.
Several Pyrethroid insecticides include Viburnum Leaf Beetle on their labels. These products may be sprayed when the larvae first appear in May through Mid-June. Repeated applications may be needed for the adults in July through September.
Neonicotinoid insecticides, known as systemic insecticides, can be used for adult and larval control. This type of insecticide treatment should be avoided if you are treating species of viburnum that are within 4 to 6 weeks of flowering. There is concern that the residues of these insecticides will end up in the nectar or pollen and harm pollinators. In this case, use a Pyrethroid insecticide in the pre-bloom period for control of the larvae and then use a systemic after flowering to control the adult beetles. Remember as with all pesticide products it is up to the end user to follow all labeled directions.