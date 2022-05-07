PERRYSBURG — The Black Swamp Hosta and Daylily Society will be holding their 25th Annual Perennial Plant Sale on May 21 at Walt Churchill’s Market parking lot on 26625 N. Dixie Hwy.
The sale will begin at 8 a.m.. and run until sold out, which usually occurs about noon. Sale will be held rain or shine. Get there early for the best selection of hostas, daylilies, ferns, wildflower and companion perennial plants.
All plants are from the society’s gardens, and are offered at reasonable prices. Proceeds from the sale allow the society to continue our sponsorship of national hosta and daylily display gardens at Toledo Botanical Garden Metropark, 577 Foundation in Perrysburg and Simpson Garden Park in Bowling Green, and to provide gardening books to area libraries.
Members will be on hand to answer any questions.