LIBERTY CENTER – The Black Swamp Conservancy is inviting the public to a drive-in screening of two films that explore our relationship with the land: “Farmscape Ecology” and “Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry.”
The program will take place on Thursday at the Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater. Gates will open at 8:30 p.m.; movies begin at dusk. Concessions will be available for purchase. The screening is free and open to the public. Donations to Black Swamp Conservancy can be made via the Conservancy’s website.
For more information, visit Black Swamp Conservancy’s website at www.blackswamp.org or call 419-833-1025.
“Farmscape Ecology” explores the interface between farming and wild nature. Farming is ever-evolving. As part of the Hudson Valley Farm Hub’s Applied Farmscape Ecology Research Collaborative, a team of ecologists, herpetologists, microbiologists, ornithologists, hydrologists and farmers are examining how farming and wildlife can co-exist and how they can contribute to each other’s success.
“Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry” examines the changing landscapes and shifting values of rural America in the era of industrial agriculture, as seen through the mind’s eye of farmer, writer and activist Berry. In 1965, Berry returned home to Henry County, where he bought a small farm house and began a life of farming, writing and teaching. This lifelong relationship with the land and community would come to form the core of his prolific writings.
Black Swamp Conservancy is a land trust dedicated to protecting natural habitats and family farms, now and for future generations, through land conservation agreements.