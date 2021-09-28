PEMBERVILLE – The Black Swamp Conservancy is inviting families to walk the newly-installed story trail at Pat and Clint Mauk’s Prairie.
Story trails are a way for families to enjoy both reading and the outdoors. They feature a children’s story whose book pages are exhibited at stations that are installed at regular intervals along a natural outdoor path. The permanent display at Pat and Clint Mauk’s Prairie, which was funded with support from the Greater Toledo Community Foundation’s Seed-to-the-Sower Fund, will provide children and their caregivers year-round enjoyment of this wonderful outdoor activity.
Each month, the conservancy will feature a different book about the natural world, along with accompanying extended learning opportunities. The first featured book is “Begin with a Bee” written by Liza Ketchum, Phyllis Root and Jacqueline Briggs Martin with illustrations by Claudia McGehee. As the queen bee’s life unfolds through captivating illustrations, the authors share the brilliance and basic science of the rusty-patched bumblebee, the first bee to appear on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Endangered Species list. The queen bee’s story helps readers of all ages understand and appreciate the contributions and significance of bees and also to think about our own responsibilities in the natural world.
Upcoming 2021 books include:
October – “Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn” written and illustrated by Kenard Pak
November – “In November” written by Cynthia Rylant; illustrated by Jill Kastner
December – “Winter Dance” written by Marion Dane Bauer; illustrated by Richard Jones
For more information about Pat and Clint Mauk’s Prairie Story Trail and updates on featured books, visit Black Swamp Conservancy’s website at www.blackswamp.org or call 419-833-1025.
Black Swamp Conservancy is a land trust dedicated to protecting natural habitats and family farms, now and for future generations, through land conservation agreements. The conservancy does this to preserve the rural heritage, unique natural habitats, and streams of Northwest Ohio. Since its founding in 1993, the organization has permanently protected more than 19,725 acres of woods, wetlands, and family farms.