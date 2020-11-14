ROSSFORD — For individuals on the autism spectrum, the bright lights, loud music and crowded stores around the holidays are more than just inconvenient — they can be real barriers to checking off the holiday gift list for their loved ones.
For the fourth year in a row, Bittersweet and two area Target stores are teaming up to offer a sensory friendly holiday shopping opportunity for local individuals with autism and their families.
On Wednesday, the Target stores in Rossford and Holland will open one hour early to provide a sensory friendly shopping experience for individuals with autism. From 7-8 a.m., the lights will be dimmed, the music turned off, and foot traffic limited.
“We are thrilled to partner with Target for the fourth year in a row to offer this sensory friendly holiday experience,” said Bittersweet’s Executive Director Dustin Watkins. “Bittersweet’s mission is to positively impact individuals with autism, and one way we do this is by offering opportunities like this to the wider autism community in Northwest Ohio. This year more than ever, we are all in need of some cheer.”
Local individuals with autism and their families are invited to attend.
Since 1983, Bittersweet Inc. has been serving adults and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorders across three locations in Ohio. The mission of Bittersweet Inc. is to positively impact the lives of individuals with autism and those whose lives they touch.