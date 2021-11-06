ROSSFORD — Holiday shopping can be overwhelming for many, but for individuals on the autism spectrum, the bright lights, loud music and crowded stores can be major barriers to preparing for the holidays.
For the fifth year in a row, Bittersweet and two local Target stores are partnering to offer a sensory friendly holiday shopping experience for the local autism community.
On Wednesday, the Target stores in Rossford, 9666 Old U.S. 20, and Holland, 1465 E Mall Drive, will open one hour early to provide a sensory friendly shopping experience for individuals with autism. From 7-8 a.m., the lights will be dimmed, the music turned off, and foot traffic limited.
“We are thrilled to offer this sensory friendly shopping experience along with Target for the fifth year,” said Bittersweet Executive Director Dustin Watkins. “Bittersweet’s mission is to positively impact the lives of individuals with autism and those whose lives they touch. Offering opportunities such as this to the wider autism community in Northwest Ohio is another way we fulfill our mission.”
Since 1983, Bittersweet Inc. has been serving adults and adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorders across three locations in Ohio.