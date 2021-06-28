WHITEHOUSE — Beth Meyer, a long-time resident of Bittersweet Farms and renowned Special Olympian, has been selected to represent Ohio in swimming at the 2022 USA Summer Games. The competition will be held in Orlando, Florida, from June 4-12, 2022.
Representatives from Special Olympics, along with local and national news media, surprised Meyer with the news at her home on Tuesday morning. Her fellow residents attended the announcement, congratulating her and wishing her well as she embarks on training for national competition. ,
“Florida, here I come. I am speechless. This is the best gift I have ever gotten. This has always been my dream. I will give it all I’ve got,” said Meyer, of Archbold.
A decorated Special Olympian in both swimming and skiing, Meyer has competed in both sports for decades at the state level and considers her gold medals one of the greatest accomplishments of her life. Having recently celebrated her 60th birthday, Meyer is one of the oldest athletes selected to compete nationally in swimming.
“Beth has been with our program for over 30 years and she has always dreamed of being part of the national competition. We have just been waiting for her to be chosen,” said Kelley Watson of Lucas County Special Olympics. “This is truly a dream come true for her.”
Meyer was one of the first residents of Bittersweet Farms in Whitehouse and has called Bittersweet home for nearly four decades. Bittersweet’s mission is to positively impact the lives of individuals with autism, and since its founding in 1983, its philosophy has emphasized aerobic activity and active lifestyles for all.
“This is such an honor for Beth and for Bittersweet,” said Bittersweet Executive Director Dustin Watkin. “Beth exemplifies everything Bittersweet is about and we know she will represent us well. We are so excited to support her as she trains and cheer her on next year in the national competition.”