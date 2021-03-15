WHITEHOUSE — Sign-ups are underway for the 2021 Community Supported Agriculture program at Bittersweet Farms, now in its 11th year.
Receive weekly boxes of fresh, sustainably grown, local produce and support meaningful, paid employment for adults with autism by signing up at www.bittersweetfarms.org/csa. Given the continued impact of coronavirus on programming and production, spots are limited.
The CSA program provides participants with opportunities for vocational development. Participants working in our CSA program practice skills such as amending the soil in raised beds, planting seeds, transplanting vegetable plants, watering, weeding, harvesting a variety of crops, rinsing root vegetables, and packaging produce into CSA shares each week.
In 2021, Bittersweet will offer small, medium, and large shares during the spring, summer, and fall seasons. CSA members may join one, two or all three seasons, and they have a choice between Tuesday or Thursday afternoon (1-3 p.m.) pick-up at Bittersweet Farms, 12660 Archbold-Whitehouse Road.
For more information about CSA sizes, share availability, dates for each season and examples of seasonal produce featured, visit www.bittersweetfarms.org/csa.
New this year, Bittersweet will also offer custom produce orders for pick-up through the Market at Bittersweet Gardens website (marketatbittersweetgardens.square.site). Each week, the website will be updated to highlight the produce available, and veggies will be harvested fresh for cutomers’ orders.
This is an opportunity for the public to enjoy Bittersweet’s fresh produce and support the organization’s mission without the long-term commitment of a CSA share.