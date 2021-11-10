Here we are in the land of pumpkin spice everything. Fall is upon us and if you have an allergy to pumpkin spice, you’re gonna die.
I have no real aversion to pumpkin spice. I just don’t think it belongs on toilet paper. (Google it.) Seriously, people? But with fall comes birthday time for my family. Within the span of two months my entire nuclear family (including the dog) ages a year. The son begins the birthday in late August and the wife wraps it up the first week of November.
Now you know you’re old when you hear your adult children complain about getting old, like their 40s are just about the end of the line.
“Mom,” the daughter said in a phone conversation, “I thought I saw a wrinkle around my eye. What do I do?”
Her mom very intelligently advised, “Oh hang on, honey, there’s plenty more where that came from. Remove all magnifying mirrors from the bathroom and put a dimmer switch on the lights to adjust when reality gets too real. But I assure you you’re still insanely gorgeous for someone of your advanced years.”
“Dad,” the son said to me in a phone call, “what medications are you taking? My doctor wants to know my medical history to know what to look for.”
“Tell him I take something for hoarding, habitual lying and liturgical dancing.” I said, “But it’s mostly herbal stuff, nothing addicting.”
“Dad, get serious.”
I guess the stuff for lying isn’t working. I did give him my real list of meds.
This year it is with some trepidation that the wife and I approach our birthdays, not because they end in zero, but because they end in nine, which I think is way scarier. We are at the end of a decade of years, great years, with good health, awesome travel and wonderful family times.
I am only eight days older than the wife. I will be s and am69zingly, she will be only 29 for the 40th time.
As we close out this decade of years and look back at where we’ve been, we see the end of working careers, the beginning of retired life, granddaughters growing into beautiful young ladies, children into successful adults, visiting various parts of the world, natural disasters, unpleasant politics, social division, a global pandemic, an awesome rescue dog and of course, pumpkin spice toilet paper.
So, we have one more year of this decade. I can’t help but wonder what’s next for us. I guess it’s best not to dwell on that though. It’s kind of a waste of time and will add to that collection of wrinkles around our eyes and foreheads. Now the light on our dimmer is set to blackout and the mirrors are covered with towels.
“Mom,” the daughter asked in a phone conversation, “what would you like for your birthday? And don’t say wrinkle cream because I think you are the most beautiful mom in the world.”
“Dad,” the son asks in a phone conversation, “What do you want for your birthday, and don’t say hoarding herbs.”
“I’ve got it, son. I’d like some pumpkin spice toilet paper.”
Birthdays that end in nine are a time for reflection of the past and a hope for the future.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.