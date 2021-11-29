Some of my friends are snowbirds. Snowbirds is the term for people who seasonally escape winter in Ohio to warmer places such as Arizona and Florida. Lucky ducks. Why might you ask why I called them lucky ducks? Ducks, such as ducks, mallards, pintails, teal and black ducks — to name a few — may migrate South as the weather turns colder and marshes start to freeze over.
All birds need food, water, shelter and nesting sites, but not all birds migrate during the cold, winter months. Some stay local, which means they must modify their feeding and living habits. While most flowers, insects, water and other resources are abundant during the spring and summer seasons, they become increasingly harder to find as plants go dormant and water supplies freeze. Providing birds with food, water and shelter during the winter months helps to ensure their survival and invites them into your backyard year after year – a welcome sight.
Our state bird, the Northern Cardinal does not migrate south. Cardinals are primarily seed and nut eaters. Their beak is specifically designed for those types of food sources. During the spring and summer, cardinals tend to eat spiders, insects, wild berries and weed seeds. They specifically use insects to feed to their young.
During the winter, they eat mainly seeds and berries since there are very few insects available. Though cardinals prefer a habitat of dense thickets and woodland edges, you can add appropriate native plants, such as hackberry, dogwood, holly, mulberry, cherry, and Viburnums, to attract them to your yard.
Native plants and wildflowers support the insects that support birds. These plants are adapted to their environment and require less water, maintenance and pest control. Native plants help sustain a wide range of bird species and provide more benefits than just food. Planting natives for birds supplies food and shelter birds need to live and raise their young. Those same plants go to seed and provide food for birds in the winter season. Another bonus: they bring butterflies and other pollinators into your garden during the warmer months.
Birdfeeders are another way to help non-migratory birds survive the winter, especially in urban environments where plants may not be available to them. Black oil sunflower seeds, safflower seeds, cracked corn, crushed peanuts, and thistle seeds will attract a plethora of birds all winter long.
Water is another crucial winter survival component. Offer a fresh, clean source of water that is easy for birds to reach and safe from predators. Normally during Ohio winters, birdbaths tend to freeze. You may want to consider providing a heated birdbath so the birds can have water to drink, preen their feathers, and keep clean. Many birds will use baths for a quick dip to keep their plumage in top condition.
This past summer were several reports of sick or dying birds found around Ohio and in nearby states. The birds often had swollen eyes with discharge and crusting around their eyes. Affected birds also exhibited neurological signs such as head flopping from side to side. Though wildlife experts do not know what caused this illness, we do know birds may become ill with contaminated feeders and birdbaths.
Clean feeders regularly, taking time to remove moldy seed from feeders and spent seed under the feeders. Disinfect birdbaths with a 10% household bleach solution (9 parts water:1 part bleach) if water appears to be cloudy or contaminated with bird droppings.
There are many benefits of having birds, in the landscape, besides personal enjoyment. Sparrows, finches, and other birds eat weed seeds and help eliminate unwanted plants. Other birds like swallows and martins, feed off the insects in the air, helping to control populations of nuisance insects like mosquitoes, gnats, and flies. So, help give our feathered friends a “wing up” on the competition this winter by providing a well-rounded, backyard habitat.
Note: The Ohio State University Extension Wood County horticulturist acknowledges Horticulturist Michael Allen, and Intern Cai Pavetti, Smithsonian Gardens, Washington, D.C., for contributing to this article.