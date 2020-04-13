Agriculture is no stranger to contagious disease.
Drawing on sanitation experiences from outbreaks, such as avian and swine influenza or the 2001 outbreak of foot and mouth disease in the United Kingdom in 2001, can help us through the current pandemic, according to Jason Hartschuh, OSU extension educator.
Unless they are sick, farmers don’t usually tell their workers to stay home, but through keeping social distance on the farm and increasing many of our tried and true disinfection protocols, we can all stay healthy. One big difference is that instead of disinfecting our boots, we need to disinfect all surfaces around us and all our employees touch.
This may also be a good time to review the visitation requirements you have on your farm. To keep you and your service providers safe, be sure to follow all their company requests and keep your distance when they come onto the farm or respect their calling instead of coming for a visit.
Most disinfectants won’t work if the surface has any organic material present. As a first step, wear a pair of disposable gloves and scrub all surfaces that are touched so that you can use a disinfectant on them. Once all surfaces are clean, filling a one-gallon hand sprayer with disinfectant to spray all surfaces down at the end of each shift can be helpful.
High Touch Surfaces
A few high touch surfaces to consider are tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, power switches for large motors, phones, tablets, touch screens, keyboards, handles, desks, toilets, sinks, cabinet handles, mailbox handle, shop hand tools, welders, all tractor controls, tractor seats, hand rails, high touch areas in the barn, rattle paddles, all controls in milking parlor and anything else people may touch.
Porous Surfaces on the Farm
For porous surfaces, such as tractor seats, it may be beneficial to wrap them in plastic to allow for better cleaning. Once wrapped in plastic, these surfaces can be treated the same as all other high tough areas. Vinyl seats should be treated as a hard surface, high touch.
Electronics
Discourage farm workers from using their personal electronic devices while at the farm. If you have an electronics cleaner, use that; otherwise, keyboards, mouse, and touch screens can be cleaned with at least a 70% alcohol disinfectant spray or wipe. Plastic covers may be available for keyboards and touch screens.
Sharing Objects
Be cautious when handling and sharing objects (e.g., pens, clipboard, etc.) that are used as part of your daily routine. Many objects are often used by multiple employees during the same or different shifts. Hand-washing, disinfection, and wearing disposable gloves is recommended for all employees on the farm. If possible, provide additional supplies of these items that are typically shared and assign them to each employee, so they no longer must share them.
Additional considerations:
Have employees always wear gloves.
Each person should have their own welding gloves and other personal protective equipment
When possible, assign a tractor to a single person.
Maintain the 6-foot social distance when having a conversation; stay a cow length apart.
Assign individual projects when safely possible (e.g., one shop project per person).
Put hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol in all machinery and work areas.