Bowling Green students learned about the birds and the bees – literally – during an exploratory session at Wintergarden/St. John’s Preserve.
And they shared their data with naturalists around the world as well as NASA.
Fifth graders from Crim Elementary spent a recent morning becoming citizen scientists. They identified insects and plants, built a bee house and looked up to the sky to study the clouds as part of a BioBlitz.
The BioBlitz was in partnership with the Toledo Zoo, Bowling Green State University and Bowling Green City Schools.
A BioBlitz is taking an inventory of all the living organisms that are found in a given area, said Mitchell Magdich, the zoo’s coordinator of education.
The 70 Crim students were teamed up one on one with future elementary teachers from BGSU, and rotated between three stations set up along the trails at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve.
“You guys are going to be naturalists today,” Magdich said.
Students were asked to take pictures of bees, insects, flowers and plants with the iNaturalist app.
iNaturalist is a network of naturalists, citizen scientists and biologists that help map and share observations of biodiversity across the globe.
The app will identify nearly everything that is photographed without looking it up in a field guide, Magdich said. As citizen scientists, they may not have training in science but assist in gathering data, he said.
Scientists will use that data to document range maps for where organisms are found and not found. Over several years, if the insects are no longer documented here, it may lead to an investigation as to why, Magdich said.
Jodi Haney, a professor of science and environmental studies at BGSU, said her intent was to engage learners of all ages in nature.
Students conducted globe observations by collecting temperature data and trying to see how the prairie compares to the trail itself and the woods and conducting cloud measurements.
All that data will go to NASA scientists, Haney said.
Students also made a native beehouse to keep pollinators in the region and at the third station they used iNaturalist to log the inventory of what they saw.
Fifth-grade student Andrea Corney had been to the park before and likes it because there is a lot of wildlife, and she enjoys being outdoors.
Both Corney and classmate Lexi Hofmann planned on taking their bee houses home.
“Bees are important, a lot, because they pollinate our flowers and without bees, we’re dead,” Hofmann said.
Hofmann said she had fun in the park and enjoyed using the temperature gauge to get the temperature of the ground.
The BioBlitz “is important so that we can get connected to nature, because kids don’t have opportunities to get connected to nature,” Magdich said. “The other thing is we’re learning about the animals, about the plants that inhabit our natural areas around here. We’re learning to distinguish what is supposed to be here and what is not.”
It is important to learn about the habitats and ecology because once we learn about nature, we connect with nature and we protect nature, he said.
Haney had three goals for students: Engage, learn something and gain the ability to act and know there are ways to be the solution.
“They’re out here collecting data and sending that data to something bigger than themselves so that they’re sharing it beyond their circle,” Haney said.
Fifth-grade teacher Emily Bechstein said she hoped her students learned to enjoy nature and acquire tools and techniques they can use to appreciate what they have in their own backyard.
Student Mason Maus said he enjoyed everything he did.
“I went out and tried to help scientists discover life or nature or anything that is living in the park,” he said.
Kashe Fields said he appreciated the plants and flowers in the park.
Emilio Duran said his students in the College of Education and Human Development at BGSU were helping with the BioBlitz.
“The number one goal is for (the elementary students) to develop an appreciation of the environment, to know their actions matter and that we need everyone to do their part,” he said. “If we start everyone early on like this, maybe we can reverse some of the damage that humans are causing.”
Jodi Anderson, curriculum coordinator for the city school district, said that the district’s partners at BGSU approached them to help with a project to replace STEM in the Park.
Crim is piloting the program with BGSU, she said.
“Since this is a citizen science-based program, we hope they walk away feeling that they have contributed to authentic scientific data and learned about the eco-system that is here at Wintergarden Park … and take that back with an appreciation of what’s in their backyard,” Anderson said.
She hopes the program will expend to Conneaut and Kenwood elementaries.
The exploration of eco-systems is one of the state standards fifth graders need to know, which is normally the part of the experience at fifth-grade camp, she said.
Chris Gajewicz, natural resources coordinator for the city, said the park is here for recreation and education.
“We feel like, we as educators, are back in business. We’re able to get the kids outside, get them to learn about their local environment and working with the BioBlitz is just a phenomenal experience for these fifth graders,” he said.
Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve encompasses 120+ acres of prairie, savanna, oak woodlands and swamp forests along with trails designed for passive recreation activities and nature observation.