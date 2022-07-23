The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission continues the series of community bike rides this month.
July’s slow roll, titled Bikers and Brewers, will meet on July 30 at 2 p.m. Participants should meet at Arlyn’s, located at 520 Hankey Ave.
This leisurely ride will include stops at all of BG’s local breweries: Arlyn’s, Brewing Green, Juniper and Aistear. Meet the owners/brewers and learn more about their craft.
Upon completion of the ride, all riders are invited to stick around for camaraderie. Rides are free, family friendly and open to everyone.
Each rider is required to wear a properly-fitted helmet and ride a correctly-sized bicycle in safe, working mechanical order. It is highly recommended that young riders, who are still learning to ride, participate via a tow behind trailer or child bike seat.
These rides are meant to be more recreational in nature and will travel at a speed comfortable for all riders. While designed for fun and exploration, monthly rides will also stress the importance of safe riding practices and responsibilities of riders while navigating city streets.
Multiple trained leaders will facilitate the ride to ensure that all riders complete the route, including providing assistance for mechanical or personal issues that may arise.
Questions about this ride should be directed to the city’s sustainability and public outreach coordinator by phone at 419-354-6222 or by email at [email protected].