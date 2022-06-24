The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission’s community bike ride, previously scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed until next month.
This slow roll, titled Just Chillin’, will now meet on July 10 at 2 p.m. at the City Pool parking lot, l520 Conneaut Ave. This leisurely ride will include a stop for ice cream courtesy of the Sundae Station. Upon completion of the ride, all riders will receive a free one day pool pass to the pool.
Rides are free, family-friendly and open to everyone. Each rider is required to wear a properly-fitted helmet and ride a correctly-sized bicycle in safe, working mechanical order. It is highly recommended that young riders, who are still learning to ride, participate via a tow behind trailer or child bike seat.