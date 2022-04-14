Bowling Green State University has received a $1.4 million grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education to help students in science, technology, engineering, math and medicine programs with scholarship opportunities through the Choose Ohio First Scholarship program.
BGSU is focusing the full grant total toward creating new scholarship opportunities for incoming students.
The COF Scholarship program aims to recruit high-achieving students who intend to major in STEM-related fields. The initiative also provides students with unique educational and advising experiences for their academic and career success. Last year, the university received $4.3 million through the program.
“With support from the Ohio Department of Higher Education, BGSU is able to address and support Ohio’s workforce needs in STEM-related fields through the Choose Ohio First Scholarship program,” said Betsy Johnson, director of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships at BGSU. “The grant also allows the University to continue investing in comprehensive opportunities for students from all backgrounds, including females and those from underrepresented populations. Through the program, BGSU students will graduate as leaders in their fields while helping to drive the state’s economic vitality.”
Selected new, first-time students will receive a $3,000 scholarship for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year. Recipients will also receive intensive academic assistance, career counseling and the opportunity to conduct research and gain related work experience as undergraduates at BGSU. The COF scholarship can be renewed for up to three additional years, or six semesters.
Launched in 2008, the COF Scholarship program serves as a way to increase the number of Ohio students enrolling in and successfully completing STEM programs at the state’s public and independent colleges and universities. BGSU was among the first Ohio universities to receive funding. Since then, the COF Scholarship program has helped more than 500 students at the University succeed in programs like nursing, engineering and mechatronics.
BGSU is one of 45 colleges and universities in the state to receive a grant.