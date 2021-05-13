Bowling Green State University is extending GRE and GMAT waivers for graduate certificates and master’s degree programs through Spring 2022. All other required documents must still be submitted for admission consideration.
BGSU has elected to continue waiving testing requirements in an effort to keep graduate education accessible and to ensure the University community has the support and resources needed to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At Bowling Green State University, our faculty and staff are committed to making education accessible,” Joe B. Whitehead, Jr., provost and senior vice president for Academic and Student Affairs, said. “We believe in the power of education, and we want to do everything we can to support current and prospective students. In the midst of uncertain times, BGSU is remaining flexible and adaptable by continuing to waive graduate entrance exams as COVID-19 continues to place limitations on testing center access.”
Enrollment in the Graduate College is at an all-time high, up nearly 24% overall.
BGSU offers fully online master’s and graduate certificates and programs designed for professionals. With more than 200 graduate programs spanning over 75 subject areas, the university’s graduate programs continue to be named some of the best in the country by U.S. News & World Report.