A pandemic-inspired early collective bargaining agreement with the Bowling Green State University Faculty Association was approved by the trustees at Friday’s meeting.
“In discussions with the faculty association, we both felt it would be appropriate for us to extend this contract for two more years,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said. “It gives us a better chance of knowing where everybody is, what the state of the economy is and of what the state of higher education is.
“Rather than working to negotiate a new contract this year, we will just focus on making sure the students come back to an amazing educational experience this fall, and the management and administration can continue to lead the institution through COVID and post-COVID world.”
David Jackson, president of the faculty association, said that the current contract maintains the third year that runs through June 2022. The new contract is an extension that continues it through June 30, 2024.
“It freezes the health care system, as far as cost sharing, exactly as it is now and it produces 2.5% raises for each of the two additional years. Faculty will pay an additional $5 for parking, but mostly what the two extra years are is a reproduction of the third year of the current contract,” Jackson said.
Jackson acknowledged that renewing the contract early is unusual, but he agreed with Rogers that the pandemic justified an extension.
“We just decided collectively, in terms of providing the security, predictability and knowability, for both the faculty and the administration, it was to make a very, very small set of changes, but mostly it’s an extension of the terms and conditions of the previous agreement,” Jackson said.
He added that there are still issues for future contracts.
“Now, there’s still work to be done long term,” Jackson said. “It gives us time to work together, to build and rebuild the university, coming out of the pandemic, and it gives us the opportunity to spend some real time over the next two years thinking about the bigger changes that we make in the next contract.”
Trustees also approved fee waivers for out-of-state students enrolled in specific graduate programs.
The non-resident surcharge will remain $1 per credit hour for out-of-state students who have completed a bachelor’s or master’s degree at an Ohio institution and who enroll in a degree-seeking graduate program.
The trustees first approved the lower surcharge last year to encourage non-resident students who have earned a bachelor’s or master’s degree in Ohio from an Ohio institution to stay in Ohio and earn a graduate degree.
The reduction of the non-resident surcharge does not apply to students entering a fully online program and all Master of Business Administration programs.
BGSU also recently announced its extension of the waiver of the GRE and GMAT test score requirement for graduate certificates and master’s degree programs through Spring 2022.
“We believe in the power of education, and we want to do everything we can to support current and prospective students. In the midst of uncertain times, BGSU is remaining flexible and adaptable by continuing to waive graduate entrance exams as COVID-19 continues to place limitations on testing center access,” said Joe Whitehead Jr., provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs.”
The board elected David O’Brien, a 1989 BGSU graduate, as its new chair. He assumes the role after serving as vice chair under Betty Montgomery. In addition to public service at BGSU, O’Brien serves as chairman of the board for Risk International Holdings in Fairlawn. He earned a bachelor of science in business administration with a double major in finance and risk management/insurance from BGSU.
“As president, I am so appreciative of the service and leadership of Chair Betty Montgomery. She is an icon and a trailblazer for Ohio. During her nine years on the board, she has had an immeasurable impact on our students and our alma mater,” Rogers said.
Montgomery was a former Wood County prosecutor and Ohio attorney general and is a lawyer, in what she called a small boutique law firm. She is the acting president of the State Medical Board of Ohio.
“I’m going to really miss these people. I don’t know that this community knows, there are remarkable leaders on this campus. Rodney Rogers is a perfect example of that, and the staff and faculty have been and these board members. I’m going to miss them. They are the engines of change and the stability you see in this institution,” Montgomery said.