The Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees recently elected David O’Brien ‘89 of Lakewood as its new chair. O’Brien assumes the role after serving as vice chair under Betty Montgomery, who served nine years as a trustee and has had a storied public service career including roles as the first female auditor and attorney general of Ohio.
O’Brien has served on the trustees since January 2015 after being appointed by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. In addition to his commitment to BGSU, he is the chairman of the board for Risk International Holdings (comprised of Risk International Services, Risk International Benefits Advisory and Risk International Actuarial Consulting) in Fairlawn. He acquired Risk International Holdings in 2012 after a long corporate career of serving the risk management and insurance brokerage needs of Fortune 1000 companies, many saddled with complex risk profiles.
“As president, I am so appreciative of the service and leadership of former Chair Betty Montgomery. She is an icon and a trailblazer for Ohio. During her nine years on the board, she has had an immeasurable impact on our students and our alma mater,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said. “We are so fortunate to have alumnus David O’Brien as our next chair of the Board of Trustees. Since 2015, he has provided such valuable leadership and perspective to the Board of Trustees, and I am confident he will help move BGSU forward.”
O’Brien earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from BGSU in 1989, where he double majored in finance and risk management and insurance. In 2018, in honor of his father, O’Brien and his wife, Lisa ’01, endowed the Dr. Thomas V. O’Brien Distinguished Professorship in Actuarial Mathematics. Dr. Thomas O’Brien, professor emeritus of mathematics and statistics, taught mathematics at BGSU for more than 30 years.
“It is an honor to become chair of the board of trustees and to continue to serve with my fellow trustees to advance the university’s core mission to build a welcoming, safe and diverse environment for all,” O’Brien said. “I look forward to working with President Rogers, our faculty and students to seize the opportunities that lie ahead for this institution that has been such an important part of my life and contributes so much to the members of our community, Ohio and the nation.”
O’Brien’s career includes serving as president of Oswald Companies, where he helped reinvent the more than century-old insurance brokerage. Prior, he turned the Kentucky office of Marsh into the fastest-growing office of that global insurance brokerage. He has held numerous nonprofit board positions including Junior Achievement (1997-99), Louisville Orchestra (1997-99), Economics America (2001-05), Center for Families and Children (2004-10) and the American Red Cross 2008-10).