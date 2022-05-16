Bowling Green State University ALLIES will host the first-of-its-kind Advancing Gender Equity for Faculty: Allyship and Inclusive Leadership Strategies Conference Thursday and Friday at Olscamp Hall.
Funded by the National Science Foundation’s Advance program, BGSU ALLIES is bringing together University faculty and administrators to share ideas and strategies for shaping more inclusive campuses, with a focus on how faculty can act as allies for their colleagues and how administrators can incorporate inclusive leadership practices in their workplaces.
The two-day conference will feature sessions presented by faculty from BGSU, Western Kentucky University, Florida International University, the University of Michigan, the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and other higher education institutions.
“We are excited to offer this opportunity for faculty and university administrators from around the region to sit down together and talk about the gender equity issues that many faculty face,” said Peg Yacobucci, lead PI and project director of BGSU ALLIES. “Conference participants will leave with a toolkit of proven allyship and inclusive leadership strategies, as well as a new network of colleagues who can support them as they work to transform their own institutions.”
An immersive workshop facilitated by Stephanie Goodwin of IncluxionWorks and the University of New Hampshire’s PowerPlay Interactive Development team will guide learners through an interactive exploration of “Speaking Up: How Bystanders Can Change the Conversation About Social Bias.”
Keynote speaker Diana Bilimoria of Case Western Reserve University will also offer insight on central principles and proven strategies for developing faculty allies and inclusive leaders.
To register and for more information, visit BGSU.edu/ALLIES.