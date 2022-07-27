For the first time in nearly 30 years, Bowling Green State University will host the American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State conference June 11-17, 2023.
At the conference, high school juniors serving as delegates learn about city, county and state government.
Last held at BGSU in 1997, American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State is a week-long residential program sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary of Ohio designed to educate students on the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of good citizenship. The program takes a non-partisan, non-political approach to teaching the principles of American government.
"We are so pleased to welcome Buckeye Girls State back to Bowling Green State University for their weeklong program to educate and engage Ohio's high schoolers," BGSU President Rodney Rogers said. "We are grateful for the American Legion Auxiliary of Ohio and for their belief in our partnership. As a public university for the public good, we remain committed to the important work to ensure this next generation is prepared to civically lead Ohio and beyond.”
As one of the largest Girls States in the country, American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State hosts roughly 500 high school delegates and staff members each year. Attendees are chosen through a selection and interview process held by American Legion Auxiliary Units in communities across Ohio.