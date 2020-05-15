Bowling Green State University will host a live, virtual celebration for spring degree candidates on Saturday.
Of the 2,523 degrees to be awarded in this class, 843 are with honors. The Graduate College will award 469 degrees, including 435 candidates for master’s degrees and 34 for doctorates. Those graduating include 104 international students from 31 countries.
Students set to graduate this May include Savanna Brown, an ecology and conservation biology student; Jazzmin Speziali, a business analytics and intelligence student; and Austin Armstrong, an applied statistics student.
One of Brown’s educational highlights was participating in the prestigious Harvard Forest Research Experience for Undergraduates Summer Research Program, where she got to carry out the scientific process entirely on her own. She is now a lab manager at Indiana University.
Speziali, a Whitehouse, native, was a student ambassador and vice president of the Women in Business Leadership professional development program. She will begin a position as a data analyst intern for Owens-Illinois after graduation.
Armstrong, who is receiving his master’s degree, has secured a position with the Office of the Ohio Secretary of State’s Elections Division.