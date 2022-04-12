For the first time in four years, Bowling Green State University will hold TEDxBGSU, an independently organized speaker series, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union Theater.
This year’s theme is “For the Public Good,” and 25 speakers from around the campus community will share stories and ideas that amplify the university’s mission as a public university for the public good.
The public is invited to attend the free, in-person TEDxBGSU event. Registration is required with seating limited to 200 people. A livestream will also be available, including in Room 308 of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
Some of the speakers presenting at TEDxBGSU include:
• Jennifer McCary – Exploring the idea of how unconscious bias, assumptions, and stereotypes can lead to unconscious doubt
• Arianna Bustos – How using concepts of radical openness can benefit the classroom experience from a culturally responsive approach
• Matt DeAmon - Can a chronological analysis of artistic composition choices reveal songwriting trends in 20th century American popular music?
“We’re excited about the opportunity to bring TEDxBGSU back to BGSU and continue fostering new ideas and amplifying voices among our students, staff, faculty and community members,” said Kendra Lutes, TEDxBGSU organizer and assistant director of leadership programs in the C. Raymond Marvin Center for Student Leadership and Civic Engagement at BGSU. “We hope to share the ways in which BGSU truly is a public university for the public good.”
TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. A
For more information, including a full list of speakers, visit BGSU.edu/TEDx.