Bowling Green State University will hold in-person summer commencement exercises to honor the Class of 2022 at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The single ceremony will take place on the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle on the BGSU campus.
The summer 2022 graduating class includes 933 candidates, of which 28 will be presented associate degrees, 417 with bachelor’s degrees, 443 with master’s degrees and 45 with doctoral degrees. Every candidate will have the opportunity to cross the commencement stage and receive their diploma.