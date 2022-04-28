Bowling Green State University will hold in-person commencement exercises to honor the Class of 2022 beginning Friday at 7 p.m. in the Stroh Center. Additional ceremonies will take place Saturday at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The spring 2022 graduating class includes 2,579 candidates, of which 106 will be presented associate degrees, 1,858 will be presented bachelor’s degrees, 519 with master’s degrees and 39 with doctoral degrees. Every candidate will have the opportunity to cross the commencement stage and receive their diploma.
BGSU is bringing two speakers to campus for this spring’s commencement ceremonies.
Betty Montgomery, 1970 alumna, former Ohio Attorney General and former BGSU Board of Trustees chair, will speak at the Friday evening and Saturday morning ceremonies.
Judith D. Pryor, 1985 alumna and recently appointed vice president and vice chair of the board of directors at the Export-Import Bank of the United States, will speak at Saturday’s afternoon and evening ceremonies. Pryor has served under Presidents Biden, Trump and Obama.
Guest tickets are required for all ceremonies. For graduates or guests not able to attend, ceremonies will be livestreamed at BGSU.edu and on the BGSU Facebook. Videos of graduate names read by each college will be available online.
Graduates are also encouraged to share their photos on social media using the hashtags #BGSUGrad and #BGSU2022.
For more information, visit BGSU.edu/Commencement.