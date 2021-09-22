People interested in pursuing a graduate degree or professional program are invited to visit the Bowling Green State University Grad Fair 2021 from Monday-Oct. 1 in University Hall.
The weeklong event will feature in-person and virtual presentations and panel discussions that highlight the university’s Graduate College and its programs.
The university is offering GRE and GMAT waivers through spring in an effort to keep graduate education accessible and to ensure the campus community has the support and resources needed to adapt during the coronavirus global pandemic. Graduate application fees for new domestic applicants are also being waived. All other required documents must still be submitted for admissions consideration.
BGSU offers more than 200 graduate programs spanning more than 75 areas, including fully online master’s and graduate certificates and programs designed for professionals.
For more information and a schedule of events, visit BGSU.edu.