High school seniors and their families are invited to explore Bowling Green State University during the annual Presidents Day Open House from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 21.
Hosted on a day when classes are in session, high school seniors will be able to choose from a wide range of in-person activities, including academic department visits, presentations, lab experiences and residence hall tours. Among the areas featured this year will be the BGSU School of Nursing, BGSU Flight Center and the Schmidthorst College of Business.
Students and their families will have the chance to see all that the University has to offer through guided campus tours with current BGSU students.
BGSU admissions counselors will also be on hand to help with next steps, including housing applications and orientation reservations.
For more information and to register for the free BGSU Presidents Day Open House, visit BGSU.edu.
BGSU requires face coverings.