Earth Day and restoring the earth is the theme of Bowling Green State University’s 37th annual Women in STEM program. This year’s event, in partnership with Washington Local Schools, will be held virtually on Thursday.
Throughout the daylong event, students will be offered a highly engaging and interactive experience while expanding their awareness of STEM-based fields of study and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. In addition, the day will feature a keynote presentation from Mary Cay Karson, a nonfiction children’s book author from Cincinnati, who has written more than 50 books about wildlife, space, weather, nature and other science and history topics.
Women in STEM is geared toward girls in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Students from northwest Ohio and beyond will be exposed virtually to studies and careers in STEM through hands-on activities, exploring and performing experiments in physics and astronomy, chemistry, biology, engineering and other subjects. Presenters from a wide range of STEM professions will also offer virtual breakout sessions and workshops throughout the day.
The Northwest Ohio Center for Excellence in STEM Education at BGSU’s College of Education and Human Development is hosting the event. NWO is a partnership among a number of area universities, K-12 schools and community partners with a mission to advance STEM education for people of all ages. NWO is one of seven hubs of the Ohio STEM Learning Network.