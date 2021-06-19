The Bowling Green State University Teaching Kitchen is open once again, offering tips and tricks for cooking up healthy meals. The kitchen temporarily closed last year to observe coronavirus health and safety guidelines.
A part of BGSU Dining, the Teaching Kitchen provides classes that are designed to mix fun and food and give each participant a unique experience to help create wellness in their life. Classes are taught by a registered dietitian for a small fee and are open to members of the BGSU and Bowling Green communities.
Classes are already underway, offering people the ability to increase their knowledge of food, its preparation and learn the tools necessary to build a healthy lifestyle. Registration for the next class is now open, where participants will learn how to make cauliflower pizza along with a side and beverage.
For more information, contact Paige Wagner, campus dietitian, at wiemanp@bgsu.edu.