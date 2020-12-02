There has been a drop in coronavirus cases at Bowling Green State University this week, as students left campus last week.
From Nov. 25-Dec. 1, there were 50 total cases, including 45 students, two faculty and three staff. The report said 82% of the cases for the period live off campus.
Last period, there were 101 total cases, including 91 students, two faculty and eight staff for the Nov. 18-24 reporting period. The report said 67% of the cases for the period live off campus.
“While we continue to track and report positive COVID-19 cases with anyone affiliated with our campus community, we are now more spread out in our hometown communities and more cases will likely go unreported to us.,” said Ben Batey, chief health officer, in Wednesday’s update.
There are 43 active cases. That includes 39 students, one faculty and three staff.
The cumulative number is 922, which includes 877 students, 11 faculty and 34 staff, from Aug. 20-Dec. 1.
There is one student currently isolated in university housing, with 99% beds available, as of Dec. 1.
There are zero students quarantined in residence halls, as of Dec. 1.
Since Nov. 25, the university has done 233 on-demand tests. There were four positives with a 1.7% positivity rate. This is open testing for faculty, staff and students who may be asymptomatic, symptomatic or have had an exposure.
Screening testing of targeted asymptomatic individuals from Nov. 11-27 numbered 614, with two positives and an overall positivity rate of 0.3%.
There have been 6,463 cumulative asymptomatic tests from Aug. 20-Nov. 27, with 43 positives and a 0.7% positivity rate.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081. The center has put together COVID-19 counseling resources to keep you up to date on COVID-19 and various ways to cope/offer support during this time.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.
Throughout December, BGSU will continue to offer free COVID-19 rapid testing for students, faculty and staff.