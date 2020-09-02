Bowling Green State University student Nicolas Juan-Xavier “Xavi” Boes joined Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during his COVID-19 press conference Tuesday to share his experience as a college student this fall.
Boes, who participated in the daily briefing virtually, was invited by the governor’s office to take part in the livestream. As DeWine discussed updates on the status of coronavirus and the state’s response, Boes answered questions about how college students are responding to health and safety guidelines on campus.
“It was an incredible experience to share my perspective as a college student,” Boes said. “For leaders like Gov. DeWine to want to hear what we think shows they value our input. At the student level, we see and experience things they may not, and by taking advantage of our perspective, they’re putting trust in us to make plans that keep our campuses and Ohio safe.”
Boes, an undergraduate student from Carey, serves as BGSU student body vice president and is a student scholar in the Sidney A. Ribeau President’s Leadership Academy. In addition, he has student employment experience in the Division of Diversity and Belonging and the Office of the Dean of Students.
“Since the onset of our university’s response to COVID-19, Xavi, along with many other student leaders, has provided helpful insights, ensuring we are making decisions in the best interests of the students we educate and serve,” said BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers. “He is committed to driving public good at BGSU and it is exciting to see him bring that same perspective to our state.”