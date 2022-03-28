A Bowling Green State University senior is one of 173 student civic leaders selected by Campus Compact as a 2022-23 Newman Civic Fellow for her outstanding commitment to creating positive change in communities around the world.
Arianna Bustos, an adolescent to young adult education integrated language arts major, was selected as a Newman Civic Fellow for her work that addresses ways to help future teachers become inclusive and culturally responsive educators. With guidance from College of Education and Human Development faculty, Bustos focused her undergraduate studies on creating learning environments that support the needs of students of color. She has also worked to address inequitable teaching frameworks that affect teachers of color.
Through the fellowship, Bustos and students from 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Mexico will be provided a year of learning and networking opportunities that emphasize personal, professional and civic growth. Fellows also participate in numerous virtual training and networking opportunities to provide them with the skills and connections needed to create large-scale positive change. The cornerstone of the fellowship is the Annual Convening of Fellows, which offers intensive skill-building and networking over the course of two days. Fellows are also provided with pathways to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.
“Arianna champions K-12 culturally responsive teaching and learning driven by her belief that ‘minority’ student populations deserve equity at all levels of education,” BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. “She is committed to a MEd program in Curriculum and Teaching at BGSU for academic year 2023, and to continuing her advocacy and activism around work on our campus and at the state level.”
Bustos’ selection as a Newman Civic Fellow marks the second consecutive year that a BGSU student has earned the distinction. Anthony King, BRAVE founder and communications major, was selected as a 2021-22 fellow for his community-enriching activism work.
“We are proud to name such an outstanding and diverse group of students Newman Civic Fellows,” Campus Compact President Bobbie Laur said. “Their passion and resolve to take action on the wide range of issues challenging our neighborhoods and communities is inspiring and deeply needed. We cannot wait to engage with them through this transformative experience.”
The Newman Civic Fellowship is named for the late Frank Newman, one of Campus Compact’s founders, who was a tireless advocate for civic engagement in higher education.