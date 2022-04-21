Student entrepreneurs at Bowling Green State University will present their products and business ideas at 6 tonight, in hopes of getting funded by investors through the Hatch. The annual event follows a format similar to the hit ABC show “Shark Tank.”
This year’s event features six women entrepreneurs who will pitch their business ideas to investors in the hopes of securing start-up funding. To date, more than $800,000 has been pledged for investment in student ideas since the Hatch started in 2013.
A livestream of the event is open to the public.
This year’s Hatchlings are:
From the College of Education and Human Development, Suzanne Saunders-O’Herron, a doctoral student studying leadership studies, will present Life-Stone, a personally branded online profile that converts to a tribute site in the future to memorialize a person long after they are gone.
From the Schmidthorst College of Business, junior Jude Rush, a marketing major with a minor in entrepreneurship and environmental science, will present her idea for a series of children’s books about environmental topics that are made from 100% recycled and sustainable materials. Freshman accounting major Madison Smith will pitch the ToastySleeve, an environmentally friendly drink warmer that maintains the temperature of hot beverages on the go.
Representing the College of Arts and Sciences, graduate student Cori Byrge, who’s studying biological sciences, will present Sustainable AquaGel-ponics Systems, a company focused on creating sustainable food production systems that use recycled water and AquaGelbeads to produce healthier and more cost-effective produce from home.
In the College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering, sophomore Nina Tylutki, an aviation major, will pitch Travel Safe Anywhere, an all-in-one bed bug, hidden camera, germ and stain detector compact enough to be portable in any travel situation.
In the Graduate College, Erin Thomas, who’s pursuing a technical writing certificate, will pitch her business idea for a nationwide e-commerce platform that curates products available at local businesses to create gift packages for customers who wish to shop local.
For more information, visit BGSU.edu/TheHatch.