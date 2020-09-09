Bowling Green State University students will be expected to participate in randomized surveillance testing, according to the university’s weekly coronavirus update.
“In addition to symptomatic testing, BGSU is implementing a program of randomized surveillance testing that will help the university and our community further monitor and respond to the prevalence of COVID-19,” Ben Batey, chief health officer at BGSU, said in Wednesday’s update.
“At this time, the surveillance testing will focus on undergraduate and graduate students on the main campus. There is no cost to the student and participation in the program is expected as part of the Falcon Commitment.”
BGSU has had 62 students report positive cases of coronavirus. Last week it was 38.
There are zero employees this period, which is from Sept. 1-8.
The cumulative total is 138, which includes 130 students and eight employees. This is from March 1-Sept. 8.
The report said 87% of cases for this period were off-campus students.
There are nine students currently quarantined in residence halls. There is one student currently isolating in university housing.
The university has done 502 tests in “surveillance testing” of individuals without symptoms since March. There have been eight positives, all students and zero employees. The overall positivity rate is 1.6%.
The randomized surveillance testing may expand to students at BGSU Firelands and may also be available for faculty and staff who wish to volunteer to be tested.
Students randomly selected each week will be notified via their university email and/or text message to schedule a date and time, along with instructions for next steps.
Testing will take place on the BGSU campus or at Falcon Health Center.
“This surveillance testing program aims to serve our public health mission of monitoring and reducing the transmission of COVID-19,” Batey said.
Individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who have potentially been exposed should call their health care provider or the Falcon Health Center for next steps and self-isolate while they await test results.
“It is important to note, if you have been exposed to COVID-19 and receive a negative test result, you need to continue to quarantine the full 14 days from the time of exposure, as symptoms could present at any point,” Batey said.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open, with staff available to answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics.
Students, faculty and staff are also asked to call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. The COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Call the hotline at 419-372-3000.
The Sentinel-Tribune also will begin publishing a weekly wrap-up of area schools and their coronavirus reporting.
All K-12 schools must have in place a mechanism for new cases of coronavirus to be reported. Gov. Mike DeWine has required to make publicly available non-identifying COVID-19 cases.
Bowling Green City Schools, which started classes all online on Monday, will begin reporting next Monday.
Perrysburg’s Aug. 28-Sept. 3 numbers had five new cases of students quarantined and one employee. There were 34 students and 10 employees isolated. Individuals traced was reported at 115.
As of Wednesday at 2 p.m., Rossford schools had zero students isolated and one staff member isolated. There were nine students quarantined and four staff members quarantined.
Eastwood as of Tuesday had no students or staff who had tested positive for coronavirus. There are two staff members and 20 student being quarantined.
According to Superintendent Brent Welker, the vast majority of quarantine cases are due to outside exposures or kids expressing symptoms such as a fever and are waiting on test results.
As of Tuesday, Otsego Local Schools had one employee and 12 staff members quarantined. One student was isolated; there were no employees isolated.