Bowling Green State University has announced its selection as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon employees access to life-changing educational opportunities.
The program empowers Amazon’s hourly employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. It also includes full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas and GEDs.
“As a public university for the public good, Bowling Green State University is so pleased to partner with Amazon and their Career Choice program,” BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. “This public-corporate partnership increases accessibility to an education of value. Amazon employs thousands of Ohioans, and the University’s innovative and nationally ranked academic programs prepare our graduates for meaningful and productive careers.”
Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements and overall offering education that leads to career success.
The education benefit program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities. In the U.S., Amazon is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.
“We’re looking forward to Bowling Green State University coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, global program lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”
Committed to student success and opportunities, BGSU is establishing innovative partnerships with public and private entities that drive economic vitality in Ohio and around the region. The university also conducts high-impact research that solves problems and creates a better world.
For more information, visit Amazon.com and BGSU.edu.