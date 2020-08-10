The Andrew Goodman Foundation has presented three awards to standout members of their Andrew Goodman Vote Everywhere campus program.
These members have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to upholding and ensuring college students on their campuses are registered, informed, and engaged during election seasons. The Andrew Goodman Foundation’s mission is to make young voices and votes a powerful force in democracy by training young leaders, engaging student voters, and challenging restrictive voter suppression laws.
These inaugural awards were The Andrew Goodman Ambassador of the Year, The Andrew Goodman Campus Champion of the Year, and The Andrew Goodman Campus Team of the Year.
The Andrew Goodman Campus Champion of the Year was awarded to Paul Valdez of Bowling Green State University.
Valdez, an associate director for the Center for Public Impact, created and supported sustainable pathways of engagement between university administration and the student body at large. Nurturing the growth and development of the ambassadors, he uplifted the voices of the Campus Team by using the available resources and networks to accomplish institutional and organizational goals. Leading by example, his passion for youth voter engagement is palpable and visible in every facet of the work.
Valdez is a 2004 graduate of Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s of science in paleobiology and a 2007 graduate of Indiana University with a master’s of science in higher education and student affairs. He has worked at BGSU in various areas, including Honors College, Campus Activities, and the BGSU Center for Public Impact. Since 2007, he has been involved in the Northwest Ohio community serving on the boards of Equality Toledo, Northwest Ohio Community Shares, and U.S. Together. He is originally from Walsenburg, Colorado, but now calls the Old West End of Toledo home.
“I want to congratulate each of the winners for their extraordinary work over the past year. They have refused to let voter suppression efforts dampen their spirits, even when faced with the unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19,” remarked Alexandria Harris, Esq., executive director of the Andrew Goodman Foundation. “The Andrew Goodman Foundation is honored to have these leaders as a part of our Vote Everywhere Ambassador program leading registration drives, hosting community information sessions, and Get Out The Vote efforts on their respective campuses. The resolve these honorees have demonstrated shows that democracy is worth fighting for, and follows in the tradition of, our namesake Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner, James Chaney and other civil rights leaders. We are in awe of their fearlessness.”
Other awards went to programs and staff at the University of Alabama and Georgia State University.
