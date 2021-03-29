Sophia Barnes, a 2017 graduate of Buckeye Senior High School, was a participant on the BGSU Sales Team that captured fourth place at the National Collegiate Sales Competition.
The Bowling Green State University Schmidthorst College of Business made the announcement last week.
More than 130 top sales students from over 65 universities participated in the competition hosted by Kennesaw State University’s Michael J. Coles College of Business. Students competed in team-based and one-on-one sales call simulations.
Barnes and Tyler Newton comprised the BGSU Sales Team. This is the second highest finish BGSU has had in the NCSC, behind winning the competition in 2010.
“Capturing fourth place in the National Collegiate Sales Competition is a prestigious accomplishment and the Schmidthorst College is very proud,” said Dean Ray Braun.
“Many thanks goes to a large group of talented and generous people who helped prepare them, including students Hayden Kuzma and Josh Wolpert, my entire advanced sales class, alumni Collin Levandowski, Steph Stile, Collin Newton, volunteers Davida and Shawn Frick, and of course Professor Mearl Sutton who first taught them the sales process in MKT 3500,” said Dr. Greg Rich, associate professor of marketing. “Also, both Marsha Bostelman and Jayson Julien were very helpful with certain logistics.”
The Schmidthorst College of Business is among the top 1% of business programs in the world and is ranked as the 29th best public undergraduate business program in the United States. Learn more at http://www.bgsu.edu/business.