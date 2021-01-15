Not quite a year old, Bowling Green State University’s Starship robots food delivery service has become a local favorite.
Michael Paulus, director of BGSU Dining, will talk at the Exchange Club meeting on Tuesday about the little white autonomous robots that are familiar sights on the BGSU campus and in the city,
BGSU is the first university in Ohio to offer the service as a convenience to its students.
With a fleet of some 40 Starship robots, students and townspeople can order food and drinks from several campus dining outlets, including Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Marco’s Pizza and Panda Express.
Paulus came to the university in 2010 when Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services entered into a partnership with BGSU to provide dining services and facilities to the campus community.
Under Paulus' leadership and vision, BGSU dining has become a best-practices model in the campus dining industry, attracting representatives from other universities to see BGSU’s operations.
The presentation will be via Zoom to club members, though some are meeting in person at Stone Ridge Golf Club.