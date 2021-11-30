A Bowling Green State University researcher will hold a community conversation Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m. on how America's churches and schools function to resist anti-immigrant sentiment in modern times. Registration is required for the free event.
Bruce Collet, professor in the School of Educational Foundations, Leadership and Policy in the BGSU College of Education and Human Development, will discuss the differences and commonalities of nearly two dozen churches and schools that serve as “sanctuary” spaces for undocumented immigrants in the United States. A fellow researcher from California State University, Fresno will also join Collet.
Through their research, Collet and his counterpart examine how public institutions such as schools build upon the "sanctuary" framework developed by churches. The pair also assess the "sanctuary" practices of various organizations within a tradition of protest against anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies.
Collet's research is part of a fellowship with the University's interdisciplinary public humanities center, the Institute for the Study of Culture and Society. Founded in 1996, ICS delivers programs and initiatives that empower people and communities to leverage the strengths of the humanities to serve the public good.