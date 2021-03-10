Bowling Green State University is reporting a “low and manageable level” of positive coronavirus cases, according to a Tuesday update.
From March 1-7, there were 21 cases, including 16 students, one faculty and four staff; 75% of the students live off campus.
“In this week’s COVID-19 update, our case numbers remain at a low and manageable level,” said Ben Batey, BGSU chief health officer. “While we are reaching a plateau, reflecting regional and state trends, we must continue to do our part to lower our risk levels and slow the spread on our campuses.”
Batey also said that extended counseling hours are available, due to the death of BGSU student Stone Foltz this weekend.
“We as a community are coming together to grieve during this difficult time. Please take time to prioritize your mental and emotional well-being. The BGSU Counseling Center has extended hours this week for in-person and virtual support and also has the ability to offer programs for groups on-campus. We have mental health professionals available to help you process your grief and discuss your feelings and emotions. Please know that it is okay to ask for help and we are here for you,” he said.
Last week there were 19 cases, including 16 students and three staff; 50% of the students live off campus.
The cumulative number since the Jan. 11 start of spring semester is 308, including 264 students, seven faculty and 37 staff.
There is one student quarantined in university housing, with 99% of beds available, and four students quarantined in residence halls.
There were 1,123 tests done between March 1-7, with 14 positives. The positivity rate is 1.25%; the Ohio positivity rate is 5%.
Cumulative tests since Jan. 1 total 11,928, with 367 positives and a 3.08% positivity rate.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for students, faculty and staff.
The university is also continuing it randomized surveillance testing program.
During the pandemic, the BGSU Counseling Center is offering its services via telehealth at 419-372-2081.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Staff can answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Students, faculty and staff can email health@bgsu.edu or call the hotline if they have a pending COVID-19 test, or to report a positive result to begin contact tracing. To call the hotline, reach out at 419-372-3000.